Vidya Market Cap Tops $7.54 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $282,764.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars.

