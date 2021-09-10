Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.02 and last traded at C$11.10. 195,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 609,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.27.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Village Farms International to C$34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$949.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

