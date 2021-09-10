VIMworld Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.08 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $61.08 million and $560,930.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067645 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00060596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00188940 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.