Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to post $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $18.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $21.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

VIPS stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

