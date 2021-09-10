Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,232 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $57,538,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $72,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

