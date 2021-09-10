Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

