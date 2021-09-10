Virtue Poker Reaches One Day Volume of $342,566.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $8.01 million and $342,566.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00184009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,325.38 or 0.99834136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07118110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00863631 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

