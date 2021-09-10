Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $217,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V opened at $227.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.06. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

