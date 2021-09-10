Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.16. 124,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

