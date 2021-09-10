Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. David Loasby bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.62. 271,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $441.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.06. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

