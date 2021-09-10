Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

