Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of VITL opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.62 million and a PE ratio of 86.69. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $41.52.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.