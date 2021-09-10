Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $60.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.56 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $227.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.38 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.
Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.
Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $55.60.
In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Vocera Communications Company Profile
Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.
