Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $60.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.56 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $227.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.38 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.