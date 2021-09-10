Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.17 ($61.37).

VOS opened at €46.55 ($54.76) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 52 week high of €49.45 ($58.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $817.61 million and a PE ratio of 20.60.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

