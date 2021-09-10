VouchForMe (IPL) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $254,961.90 and approximately $18.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00163065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042469 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

