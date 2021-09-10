Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $71.76 million and $984,838.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00008289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

