Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $121.68 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

