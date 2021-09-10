WABnetwork Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $155,336.42 and $92.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00043010 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.