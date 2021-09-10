Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $1,765.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00396294 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,640,913 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

