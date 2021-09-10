Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

