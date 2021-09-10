Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.35. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $408.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

