Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $71.04 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $71.04 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.35 or 0.07343483 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00125486 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,447,976 coins and its circulating supply is 77,726,944 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

