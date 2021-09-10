Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.31 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001939 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $68.29 million and $12.31 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.25 or 0.07181266 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00124795 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,452,260 coins and its circulating supply is 77,731,228 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

