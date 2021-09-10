Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $175.72 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00115850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00507401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00045549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.45 or 0.02615494 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,245,430 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

