Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.