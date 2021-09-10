WAX Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $518.85 million and approximately $194.64 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00058704 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,781,069,915 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,658,032 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

