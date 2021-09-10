Weber (WEBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of WEBR opened at $15.64 on Friday. Weber has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

