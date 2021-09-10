Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Swisscom (SCMWY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

9/7/2021 – Swisscom is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Swisscom had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/25/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2021 – Swisscom had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Swisscom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/6/2021 – Swisscom had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Swisscom stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom AG has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

