WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.56.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of WELL opened at C$7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.10 and a 52 week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

