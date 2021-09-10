Wells Fargo & Company Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $63.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

General Motors stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. 807,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,550,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

