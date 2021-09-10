Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $199.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.43.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,858. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.