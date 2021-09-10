Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Target Price to $20.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

