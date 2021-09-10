Wells Fargo & Company Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $101.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Get Visteon alerts:

NASDAQ VC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Visteon by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.