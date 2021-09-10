WePower Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One WePower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $34,220.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

