Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
WDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,803,740.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,185 shares of company stock worth $4,695,318.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
