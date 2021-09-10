Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

WDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,803,740.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,185 shares of company stock worth $4,695,318.

WDO stock opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

