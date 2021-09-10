West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE WFG traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 199,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.41. The company has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.61. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.