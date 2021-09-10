Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

WAL opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

