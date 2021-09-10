Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 132,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,245. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

