Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

