Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,719. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

