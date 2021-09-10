Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $144.29. The company had a trading volume of 310,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,084. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

