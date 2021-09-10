Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

