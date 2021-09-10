Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 66.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.60. 104,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

