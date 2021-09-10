Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.33. 23,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $383.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.