Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,721 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 195,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,057. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $271.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

