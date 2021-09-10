WeTrust (TRST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $651,454.32 and approximately $22.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

