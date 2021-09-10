Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,486 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $44,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

WPM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 28,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,186. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.