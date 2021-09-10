Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 61.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $169.15 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.67.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

