Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $794.94 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $794.94 or 0.01763624 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $19,252.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00127126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00183876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,041.04 or 0.99926959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.24 or 0.07093317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00850693 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.