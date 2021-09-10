Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Trading Down 1.3%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 796,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 380,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $413.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

